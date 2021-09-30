Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

GOOGL traded up $12.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,699.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,797. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,781.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,483.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,433.23 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

