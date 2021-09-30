Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $13.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,673.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,811. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,433.23 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,783.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2,484.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,096,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,881,806,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $8,822,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

