Alphr finance 1-Day Volume Tops $88,407.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $88,407.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00065446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00102924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00136197 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,408.93 or 0.99506051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.80 or 0.06837454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.25 or 0.00752441 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

