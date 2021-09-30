ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the August 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CPBLF remained flat at $$9.70 during midday trading on Thursday. ALS has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68.
