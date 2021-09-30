ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the August 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPBLF remained flat at $$9.70 during midday trading on Thursday. ALS has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68.

Get ALS alerts:

About ALS

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.