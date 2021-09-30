alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Trading Down 12.8%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) shares were down 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Several research analysts have commented on ALSRF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

