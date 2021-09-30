Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 960.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATAQ traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 6,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,514. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

