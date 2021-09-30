Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.65

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.65 and traded as low as C$15.09. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$15.28, with a volume of 61,814 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALS shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 target price (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.44.

The firm has a market cap of C$634.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,056.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

