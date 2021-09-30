Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1,367.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,464 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $39,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,483,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,844,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,250,000 after buying an additional 736,625 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,861,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,891,000 after buying an additional 694,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.78. 193,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,155,632. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

