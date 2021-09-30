Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,444,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,742 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ambev were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABEV stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABEV. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

