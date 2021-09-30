AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Up 11.9%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s share price shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $39.76. 2,001,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 139,324,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMC. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,729,000 after buying an additional 3,147,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 23.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,897,000 after buying an additional 1,454,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after buying an additional 559,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

