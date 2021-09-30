Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 36.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 501,480 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 51.8% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 20.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth $1,911,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.