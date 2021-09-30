Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,558 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.22% of Ameren worth $45,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average is $84.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

