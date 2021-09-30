América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Westwood Global Investments LLC

Westwood Global Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,618,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 602,807 shares during the quarter. América Móvil makes up about 14.8% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned 0.50% of América Móvil worth $249,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in América Móvil by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,205,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,857 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in América Móvil by 1,193.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,616,000 after buying an additional 1,604,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in América Móvil by 4,288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,578,000 after buying an additional 1,119,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in América Móvil by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,390,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,884,000 after buying an additional 727,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in América Móvil by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,310,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,383,000 after buying an additional 719,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.64. 54,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,510. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

