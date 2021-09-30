American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 120.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579,449 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up about 0.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of American Electric Power worth $89,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.99.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.54. The company had a trading volume of 82,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

