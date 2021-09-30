American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $47,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of AEL opened at $29.66 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.