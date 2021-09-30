Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,490,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of Americold Realty Trust worth $94,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,906,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,707,000 after purchasing an additional 873,065 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE COLD opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -112.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLD. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

