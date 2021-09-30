Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

Amgen stock opened at $214.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.