Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $545.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will post $545.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $532.73 million and the highest is $556.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $519.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 152,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 257,997 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

