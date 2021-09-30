Analysts Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.52 Million

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will post $24.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $70.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $9.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 161.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $93.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $170.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $93.68 million, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $157.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $300,454.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $86,132.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,558 shares of company stock worth $4,089,797. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNLI opened at $49.42 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.41 and a beta of 1.88.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.