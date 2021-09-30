Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will report $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.70 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,523,000 after purchasing an additional 562,791 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,971,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,330,000 after purchasing an additional 101,290 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

