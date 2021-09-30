Analysts Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to report $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.07 million.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.19. 5,574,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,910. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

