Analysts Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will post $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PKG opened at $141.38 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $106.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

