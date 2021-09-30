Analysts Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,145,000 after buying an additional 134,153 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,680,000 after buying an additional 138,641 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,157,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,966,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,930,000 after buying an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 973,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $132.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

