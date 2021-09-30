Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.33 Billion

Brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to announce sales of $6.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.35 billion and the lowest is $6.33 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $4.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $23.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.27 billion to $23.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.95 billion to $26.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,115. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after buying an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,129,606,000 after buying an additional 358,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,982,000 after buying an additional 362,435 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $128.27 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $56.87 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

