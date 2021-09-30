Analysts Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after buying an additional 1,935,945 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after buying an additional 441,805 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after buying an additional 1,220,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after buying an additional 1,747,324 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.06. 7,797,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,834,392. The company has a market cap of $186.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

