Analysts Expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of CARA traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 288,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,791. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.89 million, a PE ratio of 97.07 and a beta of 1.08. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,028 shares of company stock worth $536,998. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,115,000 after buying an additional 3,609,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 674,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

