Analysts Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.65. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.24 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,986. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $519.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $36,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $385,576 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,065,000 after purchasing an additional 95,199 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 561,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

