Analysts Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.12. Concrete Pumping posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBCP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth $3,527,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth about $4,030,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,459. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $484.41 million, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.21.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.