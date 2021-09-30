Analysts Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

NYSE:CCI opened at $175.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.38. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 47,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

