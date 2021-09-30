Analysts Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

NYSE:CCI opened at $175.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.38. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 47,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.