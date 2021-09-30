Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to announce sales of $166.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.64 million to $179.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $160.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $614.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $609.02 million to $617.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $661.17 million, with estimates ranging from $520.95 million to $788.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.95.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,462 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,960,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after acquiring an additional 946,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,837,000 after acquiring an additional 590,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

