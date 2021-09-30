Analysts Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.80 Million

Brokerages predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce sales of $163.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.00 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $103.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $618.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $623.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $697.63 million, with estimates ranging from $647.26 million to $748.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.93. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

