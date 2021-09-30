Analysts Expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to post $186.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.60 million. Stamps.com reported sales of $193.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $771.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.87 million to $775.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $834.99 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $848.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STMP shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $5,456,518.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,337 shares of company stock worth $60,853,404 in the last ninety days. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $2,743,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $81,196,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $329.80 on Thursday. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $329.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.80 and its 200-day moving average is $249.93.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

