Analysts Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.94 Billion

Analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to report sales of $25.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.60 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $15.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $100.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.65 billion to $101.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $109.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.50 billion to $113.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $70.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

