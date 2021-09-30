Analysts Offer Predictions for Bouygues SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bouygues in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the company will earn $3.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bouygues’ FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. Bouygues has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

