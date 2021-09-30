Analysts Offer Predictions for Bouygues SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bouygues in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the company will earn $3.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bouygues’ FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS.
Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion.
Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. Bouygues has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.23.
Bouygues Company Profile
Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.
Featured Article: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.