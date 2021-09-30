Analysts Offer Predictions for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

NYSE SMG opened at $148.35 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $139.20 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

