Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 30th (ABCM, ADDYY, AVAP, BLHEY, BOO, BZLFY, DLAKY, ECHO, ETTYF, EWBC)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 30th:

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get Abcam plc alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Avation (LON:AVAP)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 149 ($1.95) target price on the stock.

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of East West Bancorp have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Steady rise in loans and deposit balances, and a robust organic growth strategy are likely to keep supporting East West Bancorp's financials in the quarters ahead. The company’s impressive capital-deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, and will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, continued margin pressure amid the near-zero interest rate environment will hamper revenue growth. Also, a persistent increase in operating expenses will likely hamper the company's bottom line growth to some extent. Deteriorating asset quality remains a major concern.”

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $418.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FactSet continues to benefit from high client retention, solid revenue growth and a competitive pricing strategy. The company looks strong on the back of higher organic revenues, increase in annual subscription value and robust global network. Acquisitions have helped FactSet broaden its product suite, thereby delivering innovative products and evolve as a global financial database company. Consistent efforts in share buybacks and dividend payments boost investor confidence and positively impact earnings per share. Partly due to these tailwinds, shares of FactSet have outperformed its industry's growth over the past year. On the flip side, pricing pressure remains a major concern for FactSet. Acquisitions-related integration risks and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations act as major headwinds.”

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Ingersoll Rand’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from a solid product portfolio, innovation capabilities and liquidity position in the quarters ahead. Exposure in various end markets, buyouts and gains from accelerated synergy actions is likely to aid. For 2021, it anticipates total revenues growth in the mid-teens versus low-double-digit growth mentioned earlier. However, high costs of $450 million associated with the business combination of former Ingersoll Rand’s Industrial segment and Gardner Denver, and risks related to international exposure are other woes. High raw material, logistics, growth investments and other expenses might also be concerning. Pricing actions are expected to aid. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have increased for 2021 and 2022.”

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $162.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “M&T Bank has a decent earnings surprise history. Its bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's product and balance-sheet diversification efforts via acquisitions, supported by a strong capital position, seem impressive. Organic growth aided by rising fee income, loans and deposits will likely drive its revenues, going forward. The bank’s steady capital deployment activities seem sustainable. Given sound liquidity, it is likely to be able to continue meeting obligations if the economy worsens. However, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Costs are likely to remain elevated due to technological investments. Significant exposure to commercial real-estate loans and weak credit quality can be risky amid challenging economy and competitive markets.”

Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI). Shore Capital issued a house stock rating on the stock.

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.