Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Herc (HRI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Herc (NYSE: HRI) in the last few weeks:

9/28/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $143.00 to $164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Herc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

9/22/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Herc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

9/20/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE HRI traded down $3.61 on Thursday, hitting $163.46. The stock had a trading volume of 382,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,399. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.12 and a 200-day moving average of $114.45.

Get Herc Holdings Inc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Herc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Herc by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.