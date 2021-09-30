Analyzing Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and Luna Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen N/A N/A N/A Luna Innovations 2.46% 10.00% 6.23%

This table compares Zymergen and Luna Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Luna Innovations $82.68 million 3.70 $3.29 million $0.20 48.15

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zymergen and Luna Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 4 4 0 0 1.50 Luna Innovations 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zymergen presently has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential downside of 23.42%. Luna Innovations has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.02%. Given Luna Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than Zymergen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats Zymergen on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products. The Luna Labs segment performs applied research principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials and health science. The company was founded by Kent A. Murphy in July 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

