Anchor Protocol (ANC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $359.58 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $359.58 million and $21.56 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00006807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00013040 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,681,925 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

