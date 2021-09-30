Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.62

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.62 and traded as low as C$8.53. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$8.59, with a volume of 12,975 shares traded.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Andrew Peller from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.40. The firm has a market cap of C$375.13 million and a PE ratio of 18.88.

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

