ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $112.32

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.32 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.70). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.68), with a volume of 405,638 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 112.24. The firm has a market cap of £301.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.72.

In related news, insider Andrew D. Newland sold 1,023,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £1,279,782.50 ($1,672,044.03).

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

