Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Gap Up to $59.74

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.74, but opened at $62.41. Anterix shares last traded at $62.25, with a volume of 609 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $610,025.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 5,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,405.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Anterix by 74,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

