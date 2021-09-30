Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 53.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Anthem by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM opened at $388.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.86. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.75 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.