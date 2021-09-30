Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $388.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $258.75 and a one year high of $406.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.86.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.90.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.