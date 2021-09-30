Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Purchases $970,004.00 in Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine acquired 138,572 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $970,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Terry Considine acquired 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15.

On Thursday, August 19th, Terry Considine acquired 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.

Shares of AIV stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,409. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

