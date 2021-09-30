Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine Buys 150,000 Shares

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 30th, Terry Considine acquired 138,572 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $970,004.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15.
- On Thursday, August 19th, Terry Considine acquired 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $982,500.00.
AIV stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,409. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
