Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine Buys 150,000 Shares

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

On Thursday, September 30th, Terry Considine acquired 138,572 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $970,004.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15.

On Thursday, August 19th, Terry Considine acquired 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $982,500.00.

AIV stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,409. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.