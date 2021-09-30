ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $144.52 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $144.52 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.31 or 0.00005326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00064837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00103442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00137133 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,140.30 or 0.99372167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.69 or 0.06900461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.13 or 0.00758146 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 62,738,196 coins and its circulating supply is 62,505,398 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

