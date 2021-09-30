apM Coin (APM) Price Reaches $0.0285 on Major Exchanges

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $59,122.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00117962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00173092 BTC.

About apM Coin

APM is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

