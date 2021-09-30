AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.29

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 1368716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

APPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AppHarvest by 534.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

