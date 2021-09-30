Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 194.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,783. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $980.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.09. Applied Molecular Transport has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,357 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 670,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 469,938 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,017,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,517,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,825,000 after purchasing an additional 169,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 775,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,462,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

